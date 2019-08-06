Education

98% of Idaho teachers earn top marks for evaluations, analysis shows

By Clark Corbin IdahoEdNews.org

Caldwell schools are bringing preschool into the classroom

Caldwell School District Superintendent Shalene French explains how incorporating preschool into elementary school helps prepare students with fundamental skills needed for kindergarten. By
Up Next
Caldwell School District Superintendent Shalene French explains how incorporating preschool into elementary school helps prepare students with fundamental skills needed for kindergarten. By

This story was originally published on IdahoEdNews.org on Aug. 4, 2019.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
  Comments  