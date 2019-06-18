38 people from all walks of life applied to guide education in Idaho. Here’s who they are

Highlights from Brad Little’s first State of the State Address
On Monday, January 7, Gov. Brad Little gave his first State of the State Address focusing on education, health care, public safety, transportation and more.
By
Up Next
On Monday, January 7, Gov. Brad Little gave his first State of the State Address focusing on education, health care, public safety, transportation and more.
By
This story was originally published on IdahoEdNews.org on June 18, 2019.
Thirty-eight people applied to fill two vacancies on the State Board of Education. The list includes educators, trustees, legislators and business leaders, according to records provided by Gov. Brad Little’s office.
Little is charged with replacing two of the eight members of the policy-setting State Board. Members Richard Westerberg’s and Don Soltman’s terms expire at the end of June.
Applications were due to Little’s office at 5 p.m. Monday.
“It’s no secret that education is one of my top priorities as governor,” Little said in a press release seeking applications for the State Board. “Filling these positions with the right candidates for the task is crucial as we aspire to keep improving Idaho’s K-20 education system.”
Members of the State Board of Education (other than the elected superintendent of public instruction) are appointed by the governor to serve five-year terms. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Idaho Senate.
Here’s the list of applicants that Little’s office provided Tuesday. Resumes were not made available.
Jordan Chesler, school counselor in Nampa.
Linda Davidson.
Janie Gebhardt, Pocatello/Chubbuck School District trustee, retired pastor.
John Goedde, former chairman of the Senate Education Committee.
Theresa Grant.
Wayne Hammon, former budget chief for former Gov. Butch Otter, current CEAO of Idaho Associated General Contractors of America.
Christa Hazel, former member of the Coeur d’Alene school board.
Wendy Jaquet, former House minority leader who previously applied for a vacant State Board seat under Otter.
Brook Krieger, teacher Mt. View School District.
Robert Lau, City Council, Soda Springs.
Thomas Lightfield, works for Ada County.
Edwin Litteneker, attorney from Lewiston.
Clay Long, City of Nampa chief of staff.
Chas McDevitt, former Idaho Supreme Court justice and former legislator.
Constance Meade, College of Southern Idaho professor.
Lloyd Mues, former vice president of finance, University of Idaho.
Lisa Sherick, former superintendent Jefferson School District.
Jim Smith.
Walter Steed, former legislator.
Kellie Taylor, former Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellow.
Chris VanderStouwe, Boise State University English professor.
Dick Vester, eye doctor in Wallace.
Kristopher Wallaert, fifth grade teacher in Mountain Home.
Rebecca White, teacher in Post Falls.
Cindy Wilson, retired government teacher, former candidate for state superintendent of public instruction.
Branden Durst, former legislator.
Ambre English
Dan Cravens, Blackfoot Community Charter Board Member.
Duard Haagenson.
Fred Ostermeyer.
Jessica James.
LaNada War Jack, president of Indigenous Visions Network, member of Shoshone Bannock Tribe.
Marc Skinner, faculty, Brigham Young University-Idaho.
Misa Morse.
Nikole Zogg.
Rebekah Harvey.
Ronald Deady.
Scott Turner.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices.
Emmett School District Superintendent Wayne Rush has resigned with a separation agreement that could be worth more than $123,000. Board trustees asked Rush to resign and heard divided testimony from the public.
Comments