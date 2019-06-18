38 people from all walks of life applied to guide education in Idaho. Here’s who they are

On Monday, January 7, Gov. Brad Little gave his first State of the State Address focusing on education, health care, public safety, transportation and more.

This story was originally published on IdahoEdNews.org on June 18, 2019.

Thirty-eight people applied to fill two vacancies on the State Board of Education. The list includes educators, trustees, legislators and business leaders, according to records provided by Gov. Brad Little’s office.

Little is charged with replacing two of the eight members of the policy-setting State Board. Members Richard Westerberg’s and Don Soltman’s terms expire at the end of June.

Applications were due to Little’s office at 5 p.m. Monday.

“It’s no secret that education is one of my top priorities as governor,” Little said in a press release seeking applications for the State Board. “Filling these positions with the right candidates for the task is crucial as we aspire to keep improving Idaho’s K-20 education system.”

Members of the State Board of Education (other than the elected superintendent of public instruction) are appointed by the governor to serve five-year terms. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Idaho Senate.

Here’s the list of applicants that Little’s office provided Tuesday. Resumes were not made available.

