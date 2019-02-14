State Board meeting resumes without incident Thursday after bomb threat Wednesday

The Idaho State Board of Education meeting held at Boise State on Wednesday afternoon was postponed due to a bomb threat, spokesmen from the board and Boise State confirmed with the Statesman.
The meeting, which was being held at the student union building, continued as normal on Thursday, State Board spokesman Mike Keckler said.
“(We) picked it up today and were able to get it completed,” Keckler told the Statesman.
According to BSU spokesman Greg Hahn, the threat was sent in the comment section of a live-stream of the meeting. The incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hahn said.
According to Boise State’s student newspaper, The Arbiter, the comments came via YouTube and read, “There is a bomb in the building” and “You will all die.”
The threat was investigated by the Boise Police Department and university security.
“They all got brought in, they kind of evaluated the threat,” Hahn said. “Regardless of the board meeting, this is one of our most popular buildings.”
The student union building was not evacuated, Hahn said, and the campus was deemed to be safe.
