Education

State Board meeting resumes without incident Thursday after bomb threat Wednesday

By Michael Katz

February 14, 2019 03:42 PM

Students study and dine at the Boise State University Student Union in late March — around the time their university decided to stop offering a student health insurance plan, after the state Board of Education no longer required schools to have backup insurance for students.
The Idaho State Board of Education meeting held at Boise State on Wednesday afternoon was postponed due to a bomb threat, spokesmen from the board and Boise State confirmed with the Statesman.

The meeting, which was being held at the student union building, continued as normal on Thursday, State Board spokesman Mike Keckler said.

“(We) picked it up today and were able to get it completed,” Keckler told the Statesman.

According to BSU spokesman Greg Hahn, the threat was sent in the comment section of a live-stream of the meeting. The incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hahn said.

According to Boise State’s student newspaper, The Arbiter, the comments came via YouTube and read, “There is a bomb in the building” and “You will all die.”

The threat was investigated by the Boise Police Department and university security.

“They all got brought in, they kind of evaluated the threat,” Hahn said. “Regardless of the board meeting, this is one of our most popular buildings.”

The student union building was not evacuated, Hahn said, and the campus was deemed to be safe.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz covers breaking news at the Idaho Statesman. He attended the University of Southern California and grew up in Pasadena, California.

