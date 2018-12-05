Don Coberly, Boise schools superintendent, to retire after this school year

At right, Don Coberly, superintendent of the Boise School District, looks over a pre-K classroom at Whitney Elementary School in October 2015. Also pictured: Nora Carpenter with United Way of Treasure Valley, middle, and teacher Sheila Dengler-Shaw. Idaho Statesman file
Boise school Superintendent Don Coberly is retiring, and trustees will meet Thursday to discuss a “succession plan.”
The news went public late Wednesday morning — with a terse meeting agenda posted on the district’s website.
Trustees will hold a special meeting at noon Thursday at the District Services Center, 8169 W. Victory Road. The agenda includes only two items: accepting the superintendent’s retirement, and approving a superintendent succession plan.
Coberly will retire at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
“Things are going very well in the district,” Coberly said Wednesday. “I am looking forward to starting the next chapter of my life. That’s all there is to it.”
Coberly is an alumnus of Boise’s Borah High School. He has spent nearly 35 years working in the Boise district, moving up the ranks from teaching in several elementary schools to serving as language arts supervisor and curriculum coordinator. He has been superintendent since July 2010, when he succeeded Stan Olson.
During his tenure as superintendent, Boise schools have outperformed state averages on a variety of metrics. The district’s 2017 graduation rate was 82.9 percent, above Idaho’s overall rate of 79.7 percent. The district’s 2017 college go-on rate was 54 percent, compared to a statewide rate of 45 percent. Most recently, 57.3 percent of Boise’s kindergarten through third-grade students scored at grade level on the state’s reading assessment this fall, compared to 52.5 percent of students statewide.
Boise’s performance runs counter to demographics; the district’s student poverty rates are also slightly higher than the state as a whole.
During Coberly’s tenure, Boise voters overwhelmingly approved a $172.5 million bond issue to rebuild several older schools and refurbish other aging schools. The March 2017 measure passed with 86 percent support.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
