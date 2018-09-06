Don’t be surprised if your kid scores lower on this year’s reading test, state says

There is no way to compare scores between Idaho’s new reading test and its old test, state officials say.
But officials are worried about perceptions — because they expect students to score lower on the first round of the new test.
“I think that’s going to be the biggest change that we’re going to see,” Karlynn Laraway, the State Department of Education’s director of assessment and accountability.
As students arrive for the start of the 2018-19 school year, the transition to the new test is fully under way. Kindergarten through third-grade students will take the fall reading test through the end of September. The state expects to release fall scores by the third week of October.
But schools and their teachers will have access to test data sooner than that. And according to state officials, this is one of the key advantages to the new version of the Idaho Reading Indicator.
Results from the new IRI will be available quickly, allowing teachers to adjust more quickly to their students’ strengths and weaknesses. And teachers will receive more detailed data from the new test.
For example, the old fall IRI only measured kindergartners’ ability to recognize letters. The new test will also measure vocabulary, listening comprehension and “phonemic awareness” — that is, the student’s ability to recognize the sounds that make up words.
Since the test measures a variety of skills, teachers will get a more complete picture of where their students stand.
But there’s a flip side. Students can receive grade-level scores — or below grade-level scores — in several areas. That means students are more likely to receive an overall score that comes in below grade level.
That’s why Laraway expects a dropoff in the fall scores — and cautions against drawing comparisons between the new IRI and its predecessor. In an interview last week, she said the SDE could not figure out a valid method to compare the results.
The comparisons might be inevitable, however, if only because of the recent trends and the timing of the new test.
