Suspect faces murder charge after 21-year-old victim in Nampa shooting dies days later

The victim in a Nampa shooting that occurred last week has died, making what was a suspected battery now a suspected homicide, police said Sunday.

According to a Nampa Police Department news release, 21-year-old James Daniel Chantz died of injuries suffered in a Thursday shooting. Last week, officials said they found Chantz in a Nampa apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital.

On Friday morning, police in Tremonton, Utah, arrested 21-year-old Christopher Williams in connection with the case. He was initially charged on suspicion of driving under the influence, eluding police and battery.

Nampa police said charges will be updated in light of Chantz’s death, which elevates the case to homicide. It wasn’t immediately clear Sunday what charges Williams could face.

Police said Williams remains in custody in Utah.

The Nampa Police Department is looking for more information on the shooting Anyone with information can contact the department via non-emergency dispatch by calling 208-465-2257 and selecting option 2.

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 11:32 AM.