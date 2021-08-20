Nampa Police search for woman who may have been ‘taken against her will’ by husband

Irma Valerio Nampa Police Department

Authorities are searching for a woman who family members believe might have been kidnapped by her husband, according to the Nampa Police Department.

At 1:06 p.m. on Friday, police were informed by family members that Irma Valerio, 46, was “possibly taken against her will by” Daniel Rodriguez, her husband, according to a news release. The alleged incident occurred in the 600 block of Dooley Lane, in Nampa.

Police said they are asking for the public’s help locating Valerio, who might be with Rodriguez in a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with Idaho license plate 2CJA446.

The 51-year-old Rodriguez, according to police, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He is Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

“If you see the vehicle please call 911 to report the sighting so local law enforcement can ensure Irma’s safety,” the release said.

