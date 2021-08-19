Deputies held family at gunpoint as they sought man for 3 Caldwell deaths, lawsuit says

Yellowstone National Park rangers and Wyoming sheriff’s deputies seeking a murder suspect held a vacationing family at gunpoint for an hour without adequate cause, a lawsuit claims.

Brett and Genalyn Hemry, of Independence, Missouri, say they are victims of false arrest, excessive use of force and false imprisonment. Their lawsuit filed July 19 in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne seeks unspecified damages to be determined at trial.

Law enforcement officers at the time of the 2017 encounter were seeking Gerald Michael “Mike” Bullinger, a Utah man suspected of killing his wife, his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s daughter in Canyon County, Idaho, west of Boise.

This photo, part of a “wanted” posted produced in 2017, shows Gerald “Mike” Bullinger, then 61. He is accused of killing his wife and two other victims and hiding their bodies near his Caldwell home. He remains at large four years after their deaths. Canyon County Sheriff's Office

Deputies had found the bodies of Bullinger’s wife, Cheryl Baker, his apparent girlfriend, Nadja Medley, and Medley’s teenage daughter Payton in a shed at a home Bullinger and Baker had recently bought near Caldwell, reportedly with the intention of moving there from Utah.

Bullinger’s whereabouts remain unknown. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue has said that he suspects Bullinger is dead — either by suicide or exposure to the elements.

The Caldwell home on KCID Road, tucked behind these trees, is where authorities found three women dead in summer 2017. They suspect Mike Bullinger killed them and fled the scene. Bullinger and Cheryl Baker - his wife and one of the victims - had owned the home since May 2017. It was later foreclosed upon. Ruth Brown rbrown@idahostatesman.com

Investigators had found a car Bullinger was driving in Bridger-Teton National Forest outside Moran, near Grand Teton National Park in western Wyoming, on July 12, 2017.

On July 20, 2017, two park rangers in separate vehicles closely followed the Hemrys and their minor child after they drove out of Yellowstone’s east gate, prompting Brett Hemry to pull off U.S. 14-16-20 about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of the park, according to the lawsuit.

Park rangers allegedly had flagged the family’s car as one Bullinger may have been driving. The rangers allegedly pulled in front of the family’s SUV, blocking it, and held the family at gunpoint, ordering them to drop their car keys outside and keep their hands up.

A surveillance picture of Gerald M. “Mike” Bullinger released in 2017. Canyon County Sheriff’s Office

More officers arrived, including Park County sheriff’s deputies, and officers then held the three family members at gunpoint in separate vehicles, the lawsuit alleges.

About an hour after being pulled over, officers allowed Brett Hemry to show his identification, told him they were seeking a murder suspect and showed him a photo of Bullinger, the lawsuit alleges.

Hemry “bore no resemblance” to Bullinger except for his light hair color, the lawsuit claims.

“The terrified family went on its way, without receiving an apology or additional explanation,” the lawsuit states.

Park County Sheriff Scott Steward and Yellowstone spokeswoman Linda Veress declined to comment on the pending litigation.

The Idaho Statesman contributed.