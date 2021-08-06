Boise man arrested on charge of possession of child pornography, Idaho AG says

The suspect was arrested Thursday by an Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

An Ada County man was arrested Thursday for alleged possession of child pornography, according to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

The 46-year-old suspect, a Boise resident, was taken into custody by an Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit, according to the release. ICAC is a multijurisdictional coalition of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies that investigate and prosecute people who use technology to harm children, according to its website.

Several other agencies were involved in the arrest, including the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

“A complaint is a means of charging a person with criminal activity,” the release said. “It is not evidence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”