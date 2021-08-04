Idaho AG: Boise man arrested on charges of sexual exploitation, enticing a minor

A Boise man was arrested on Tuesday on felony charges of sexual exploitation of a child and enticing a child through the internet, according to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

Dahlin J. Ewing, 21, was booked into the Ada County Jail after being arrested by an Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit, according to a news release.

ICAC is a multijurisdictional coalition of federal, state and local enforcement agencies that investigate and prosecute people who use technology to harm children, according to its website.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been involved in the case, including the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle and Boise police departments, and U.S. Marshals Service, according to the release.

Ewing was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon, according to court records, with bond set at $150,000. Ewing will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 17.

