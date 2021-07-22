Boise man who followed woman from bar, strangled her faces up to 5 years in prison

Gavel and scales Getty Images/Creatas RF

A 52-year-old man who followed a woman from a Boise bar and strangled her faces up to five years in prison after being sentenced for aggravated assault on Wednesday.

Cash Adolph, of Boise, also was ordered not to have contact with the woman for 10 years. Fourth District Judge Nancy Baskin retained jurisdiction in the case, meaning that if Adolph completes a one-year rider program, he likely won’t have to serve the five-year sentence.

Adolph first made contact with the woman at a bar on Jan. 13, according to an Ada County Prosecutor’s Office news release. After she left, Adolph followed her in his vehicle, chased her on foot into a street and began strangling her.

Bystanders heard screaming, intervened and restrained Adolph until law enforcement arrived. Judge Baskin said in court that had it not been for the bystanders, the woman could have died that night.

“I want to recognize the victim for her bravery in this case and commend the citizens who courageously intervened and helped until law enforcement arrived,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said.

A charge of stalking in the first degree that Adolph had faced was dismissed by the court.