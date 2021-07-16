Kuna man arrested after infant son found to have fractured bones, ‘extensive bruising’

A Kuna man is facing felony charges for allegedly injuring his 7-week-old son, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary R. Turner was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of injuring a child and inflicting great bodily injury during the commission of a crime, according to a Sheriff’s Office post. Police believed the 28-year-old’s infant was in “imminent danger earlier this week after doctors discovered he had a fractured tibia and extensive bruising,” according to the post.

The investigation began after deputies were contacted by a “third party,” it said.

During a medical examination, doctors found a fractured tibia (lower leg) as well as “numerous healing rib fractures, bruising on his upper arms, and hemorrhaging in his eyes,” according to the post.

After interviewing Turner and the infant’s mother at the hospital on Tuesday, Ada County detectives placed the child in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and deputies arrested Turner. He was booked into the Ada County Jail and released on Wednesday after posting a $20,000 bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office post.

Turner’s next court appearance will be a preliminary hearing on July 28, according to court records.

A charge of felony injury to a child is punishable by up to a decade in prison, according to the Sheriff’s Office.