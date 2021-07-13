Idaho man sentenced to years in prison for sexually abusing child in Canyon County

A Caldwell man will spend more than a decade in prison after he was convicted of sexually abusing a minor in Canyon County.

Steven Joseph Bennett, 50, was sentenced Friday to 12 years fixed in prison and 18 years of indeterminate time on one count of lewd conduct with a minor under 16, according to a news release from the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. In total, Bennett could spend up to 30 years behind bars, but he’ll be eligible for parole after a dozen.

Bennett was also convicted of sexual abuse of a minor, and his sentence for that charge will run concurrently.

Bennett was charged in January 2020 after an investigation found evidence that he sexually abused a young girl multiple times at his home in Caldwell. In April, a jury found Bennett guilty on both charges.

“This lengthy prison sentence gives the victim the peace of mind that he can never hurt her or anyone again,” said Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor in a Tuesday news release.

Judge Gene Petty, who sentenced Bennett, also ordered that he register as a sex offender, provide a DNA sample to the state, and have no contact with the victim or any other young girls for 60 years. Bennett is ordered to pay a fine of $2,500 and a $5,000 civil penalty to the victim as well.

As of Tuesday, Bennett remained in Canyon County jail custody. He will be transferred to the Idaho Department of Correction to serve his prison sentence.