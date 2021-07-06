A Nampa man allegedly ran over a woman with his car. Boise police are looking for him

Police in Boise are searching for a Nampa man who is accused of running over a woman with his car last month.

Matthew Davis, 31, is wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated battery, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

On the morning of June 16, police were called to the 2000 block of N. Siesta Lane in Boise after reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. Officers arrived and said they learned of a dispute between Davis and a woman he knows. Davis allegedly got into a car to leave and struck the woman with the vehicle, according to police.

The woman suffered several injuries and was taken to a hospital; BPD says she is expected to recover. Since June 16, police have been searching for Davis, the release said.

Davis is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

If you or someone you know has information on Davis’ whereabouts, BPD asks you to contact Officer Thueson at 208-570-6418 or rthueson@cityofboise.org.

To submit anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or go online to www.343COPS.com.