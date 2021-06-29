An 8-hour standoff with an Eagle man has finally ended. Here’s what happened

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

An 8-hour standoff in Eagle ended on Tuesday evening, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, when a SWAT team entered the suspect’s apartment and apprehended him.

After a report of domestic battery was filed on Monday against 33-year-old Dustin Rosenbaum, Eagle police attempted to arrest him on Tuesday, according to Patrick Orr, Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. But Rosenbaum went into his apartment on South 2nd Street and refused to leave. (Eagle contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for its police force.)

On Tuesday, Rosenbaum was charged with resisting arrest and a felony count of domestic assault in the presence of a child, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office.

Rosenbaum also had an existing warrant on a drug delivery charge and two failure-to-appear warrants stemming from different incidents, Orr said.

To end the standoff, an Ada County SWAT team and a police dog entered the apartment, and police fired a “less lethal” round to incapacitate Rosenbaum, Orr said. In a tweet sent a few minutes after 6 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said that Rosenbaum was “being medically evaluated before going to the Ada County Jail.”