Idaho man arrested last year pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A 30-year-old Caldwell man has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to a news release from Acting Idaho U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr.

Conrad Hull was indicted last November by a federal grand jury in Boise and was originally charged with four felonies, according to court records: lewd conduct with a child under 16 and three counts related to the possession, promotion and distribution of child pornography.

His guilty plea to the pair of charges was part of an agreement with prosecutors.

In October 2020, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force followed up on a tip from the social media app Kik Messenger, which reported that child porn had been uploaded to an account that was later identified as belonging to Hull. A search warrant was executed at Hull’s residence, and authorities said they seized a cellphone that contained files depicting a 5-year-old child and a 7-year-old child.

Hull reportedly told law enforcement that he used his cellphone to take explicit images of the two children, according to the release, and also admitted to distributing images in exchange for additional child pornography.

Hull will be sentenced on Sept. 16 and faces up to 30 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 15 years.