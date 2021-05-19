3 Idahoans stabbed in 2 incidents in Payette County. Here’s what we know

Two unrelated stabbings were reported in Payette County on Wednesday, according to police, including one that left an elderly couple in critical condition.

A grandson allegedly attacked his grandparents with a knife early Wednesday morning, the Payette County Sheriff’s Office said, and it also investigating a separate stabbing in which the victim was a 66-year-old man.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a Payette woman called police and told them that she had been stabbed, according to Payette Police Chief John Plaza. En route to the scene, an officer saw a man near the area who had “blood on him,” Plaza said, and detained him.

Inside the residence, officers found a couple in their 70s locked in a room. Law enforcement and the Payette fire and ambulance departments performed life-saving measures on the couple, including applying tourniquets, Plaza said.

A helicopter landed next door to the residence to transport one of the victims to a Boise hospital, while the second was taken by ambulance to the Payette Fire Department and loaded on a helicopter there. Both victims are in “critical but stable condition” in Boise, Plaza said.

The suspect, Anthony Michael Hall, 31, was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon at the Payette County Magistrate Court on two counts of felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Payette County Jail.

“I want to commend our officers,” Plaza said. “Their life-saving measures on the scene saved these people’s lives.”

In an incident at around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Payette County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call that 66-year-old Donald Gonzalez had arrived at the St. Luke’s Fruitland Medical Plaza with a stab wound, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Later on Wednesday, police arrested Sharon Gonzalez, 63, who allegedly attacked her husband at their residence, according to a news release. She has been charged with aggravated battery and the case is still under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.