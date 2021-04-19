Boise police say K-9 injured after man hit dog with pipe before being arrested

A Boise police K-9 dog was injured after officers say a man hit the dog with a pipe before he was arrested on Sunday.

Nickolous McManus, 41, of Boise, was booked into the Ada County Jail on several felony charges. According to court records, McManus is charged with two counts of assault or battery upon certain personnel, one count of mistreating a police dog and one count of using a deadly weapon in commission of a crime. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing officers.

At around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Boise police were called after a man carrying a metal pipe was reportedly damaging property and “acting erratic,” according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

An officer later located a man matching the suspect’s description and carrying a pipe near the intersection of 18th and Franklin streets. The officer confronted the man, who police say refused to cooperate and put down the pipe — which was roughly one inch thick and 3 to 4 feet long. Police say the man’s demeanor became “increasingly aggressive and threatening.”

A second officer, who had a K-9 dog, later arrived and tried to diffuse the situation. When that didn’t work, the officer released the police dog to try to subdue the man.

McManus allegedly hit the K-9 dog with the pipe and then ran down Franklin Street. The K-9 handler called the dog back while other officers gave chase.

The K-9 was deployed again, this time stopping the man and allowing officers to arrest him. BPD said the K-9, a dog named Rico, was later treated for minor injuries, including a concussion. The dog was later released back to his handler to recover.

As of Monday afternoon, McManus was still in the Ada County Jail. He appeared for an arraignment hearing Monday afternoon and was given a bond amount of $150,000.