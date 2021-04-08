Ada Sheriff’s Office: Utah man arrested, charged in 2018 sexual assault south of Boise

The Wichita Eagle

A Utah man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly attacking and sexually assaulting a woman who was jogging in Ada County in late 2018.

Nicholas Campbell, a 30-year-old Salt Lake City man, is being held at the Davis County Jail in Farmington, Utah, according to the Utah jail’s booking reports. Campbell was arrested at his workplace by local police and members of the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Campbell faces felony counts of battery with intent to commit a serious felony and a count of infliction of great bodily injury, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the crime occurred in a neighborhood near Lake Hazel and Maple Grove roads south of Boise. The victim — who has been in communication with police and was alerted when Campbell was arrested — was targeted while running in the area.

Investigators say the attack occurred at around 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2018. The woman was jogging when she was jumped from behind by a man on Brogan Drive between S. Seabreeze Way and E. Elinor Rose Avenue, police said. She started kicking and fighting back before she was knocked to the ground.

The attacker choked her from behind until she lost consciousness and then sexually assaulted her, according to the release. When she regained consciousness, the man ran east toward Seabreeze Way. She suffered multiple injuries during the attack.

A driver later saw the woman in the road and stopped so she could call 911. The woman told police that she didn’t get a good look at the attacker’s face, but she gave a physical description and details of the man’s clothes.

Investigators collected DNA evidence from the attack, which police say was a match to Campbell. The Utah man is a suspect in at least one other sexual assault case and has a violent history with women, authorities said.

If you or someone you know has information on Campbell, authorities ask that you call 208-577-3788 or send an email to sstrolberg@adacounty.id.gov.

As of Thursday, Campbell remains in the Davis County Jail. He will be extradited to Idaho on the charges.

The Ada Sheriff’s Office thanked the dozens of people who spoke with investigators on the case in the past two years. Several people also willingly gave deputies DNA samples during the investigation.

“We feel very fortunate to serve a community where people care for each other,” the news release said.