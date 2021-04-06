Idaho family’s dog shot, killed with pellet gun in Star. Police seek leads, ask for help

Police in Star are investigating the death of a dog who was shot by a pellet gun sometime Monday.

At around 4 p.m. Monday, police were called to a home on West Gambrell Street after someone came home to find the family dog — a 9-month-old border collie named Dixie — was lying injured in the backyard, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. The office contracts with Star for police services.

Dixie was taken to a veterinarian, who found the dog was shot at least three times with a pellet gun. The dog was shot with “diablo” pellets, a type of ammunition for air guns, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The dog died from its injuries.

Police say the family was not home during the day and the home’s backyard is fully fenced. Investigators say there are no signs of a burglary as of Tuesday.

Investigators interviewed several neighbors but said they do not have any leads. The case is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information regarding the dog’s death, please call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.