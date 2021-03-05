Boise woman to be released after Capitol riot arrest. Court document reveals details

Unsealed court documents paint a more detailed picture of the allegations levied against a Boise woman who participated in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Yvonne St Cyr, 53, was arrested without incident Wednesday by local and federal law enforcement, according to the FBI. News of her arrest came out Thursday afternoon, and court documents in her case were unsealed shortly after. St Cyr is the third Idaho resident to be arrested in connection to the Capitol riot.

Friday afternoon she appeared via video for an initial court appearance before Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush. She waived a preliminary hearing and was appointed a federal public defender.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Patricco said prosecutors would not seek to detain St Cyr while her case is pending, meaning she will be out of custody once an order is drafted and signed by the court. She could be released as early as Friday afternoon from the Ada County Jail, where she has been held since her Wednesday arrest.

St Cyr, who faces a pair of misdemeanor charges, was instructed not to leave the state of Idaho without notifying the federal court’s pretrial services. She must not enter the District of Columbia, unless the travel is for a court hearing and is approved ahead of time.

An affidavit for her arrest was made public Thursday in Idaho’s federal court, and it outlines the allegations made against the Boise woman.

An FBI special agent wrote that St Cyr livestreamed herself on Facebook while inside the U.S. Capitol, and she was seen hanging out of a window on the west side of the Capitol. The FBI received “multiple tips” of her activity and her Facebook posts from inside the building, and two screenshots of her Facebook posts are included in the affidavit.

In fact, both posts mentioned in the affidavit are still able to be viewed on Facebook as of Friday afternoon.

One Facebook Live video posted on St Cyr’s page shows a mob of people on the Capitol steps, as others inside the building are calling for “glasses and gas masks.” Shortly after, the camera flips to show St Cyr inside as she discusses her political beliefs.

Another Facebook post from Jan. 6 contained the caption “Patriots are in our house” and featured a selfie of St Cyr, and another shot showed several people inside a Capitol room with an overturned table. In the affidavit, U.S. Capitol Police said the room depicted in her post appeared to be an area known as the “Senator’s Hideaway Office.”

FBI agents also noted a subsequent Facebook livestream on Jan. 7 where St Cyr and her husband, Troy, described their experiences the previous day. The livestream was one of two videos posted by the couple on Jan. 7.

“God put me in that window, so I’m assuming God put me on CNN screaming like a mad woman,” Yvonne St Cyr said during one of the Jan. 7 livestreams. “So hey, maybe I’m going to get arrested again, but I would get arrested and I would die for this country. So no regrets.”

The posts detailed in the affidavit were the basis of a previous Idaho Statesman article that outlined Yvonne and Troy St Cyr’s social media activity during and after the Jan. 6 attack.

An FBI spokesperson told the Statesman that Troy St Cyr was not arrested Wednesday, and added the bureau cannot confirm or deny whether he is under investigation.

FBI agents said they interviewed a “longtime associate and friend” of Yvonne St Cyr’s, who told them the person in the social media posts and other photos was indeed St Cyr, according to the affidavit. The interviewee told investigators that he or she spoke with St Cyr over Facebook Messenger as well.

The riot, led by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. The rioters, some of them armed, broke through doors, broke glass, knocked down barricades, stole items from the Senate chamber and from offices, and caused lawmakers to take cover after being evacuated.

A criminal cover sheet in her case shows that as of Friday, St Cyr is facing two misdemeanors: knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds. The two charges carry a maximum penalty of up to a year and a half in prison and up to 10 years of probation.

With some cases involving those charged in the Capitol riot, federal prosecutors have filed lower-level misdemeanor charges — based largely on social media posts — before going to a grand jury to seek felony charges in a superseding indictment.

For example, Treasure Valley man Josiah Colt was the first Idaho resident to be charged in the Capitol riot. He was seen jumping onto the floor of the Senate and sitting in the vice president’s chair.

Colt was charged on Jan. 9 with two misdemeanors — the same two charges levied against St Cyr. On Feb. 3, a federal grand jury indicted Colt on four felony counts.