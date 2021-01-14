Man pleads guilty to cyberstalking, threatening Idaho woman who survived attack as child

A 25-year-old Florida man has pleaded guilty to two counts of cyberstalking for harassing and threatening an attack survivor and her family, according to the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Alvin Willie George, 25, of Cross City, Florida, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boise on Dec. 11, 2019.

According to court records, in December 1999 in Texas, two female children were attacked in a bedroom. During the attack both children had their throats slit, according to a U.S. Attorney’s press release. One child survived the attack, but her friend was killed. The perpetrator of these crimes was convicted.

“Beginning in or around November 2016, and over the next several months, George began sending photos from the 1999 crime scene to the surviving victim and her sisters, all of whom live in Idaho,” according to the release. “George did not know the surviving victim or her sisters.”

Federal officials said George “researched the 1999 murder on the internet and used various Facebook accounts he created to send harassing and intimidating messages to these women, as well as threatening to rape and kill them.”

George’s sentencing is set for April 8 before U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill.

Each count of cyberstalking is punishable by up to five years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release.