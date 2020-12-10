Idaho sex offender arrested after police say he was inside car with unclothed teen

Nampa Police arrested a 45-year-old man who police claim was inside a vehicle with an unclothed teenager on Wednesday.

Troy Groene, of Nampa, is already a registered sex offender in Idaho for a sex crime he was convicted of in 2006 in Ada County involving a juvenile.

His recent arrest came when police approached on a suspicious vehicle in the area of east Franklin and Star roads, according to a Nampa Police news release.

Groene was booked into Canyon County jail on suspicion of sexual battery of a minor child 16 or 17 years old.

Nampa Police detectives believe Groene may have other juvenile or young female victims that may have been employed by him at his business, Wildside Wraps, in Nampa, according to the press release.

Nampa Police ask anyone with information regarding other victims to contact Detective Davenport at 208-468-5623, Nampa dispatchers at 208-465-2257 option 2, or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS(2677) or leave an online tip at 343COPS.com.