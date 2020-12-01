Boise Campos Market owner must repay $600K for illegally redeeming food stamp benefits

Gavel Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image.

The owner of Campos Market in Boise, Aaron Campos, has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to settle a case involving illegally redeeming government food stamps.

Campos, 47, must pay $600,000 in restitution for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

SNAP benefits, commonly known as food stamps, are a federal benefit program that provides food to low-income residents. The benefits may be used only for authorized food items and it is illegal to exchange food stamps for cash. Any use of SNAP benefits on noneligible items isunlawful.

According to court records, between Jan. 1, 2013, and August 10, 2016, employees of Campos Market would repeatedly permit the sale of noneligible items for SNAP benefits. Additionally, employees of Campos Market were accused of exchanging food stamps for cash.

Investigators with the United States Department of Agriculture investigated Campos Market. After the investigation, Campos Market and the United States entered into an agreement allowing Campos to pay the $600,000 in restitution for the violations.

