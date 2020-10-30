Boise Police investigating homicide, seek tips after man is fatally shot near mall

Boise Police are asking for the public’s help providing information regarding a homicide that occurred early Friday.

Police found the victim at around 12:41 a.m. when officers responded to the 7000 block of Emerald Street, not far from the Boise Towne Square mall, for a welfare check regarding a man in a hallway. Upon arrival, they found a shooting victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead, according to a BPD news release. Police have not yet publicly disclosed the victim’s name. The motive for the shooting was unclear Friday.

No one else in the area was injured, and evidence at the scene led officers to investigate the death as a homicide, according to the release. Detectives from the criminal investigation division were called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives ask that anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious from around 11 p.m. Thursday to about 12:30 a.m. Friday, including gunfire or another disturbance, in the area of Emerald and Milwaukee streets to call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for a mobile device.

