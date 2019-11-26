Teenage inmate dies of ‘apparent natural causes’ while in juvenile detention in E. Idaho

An 18-year-old inmate died while in custody of the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections, according to authorities.

The teenager was at Juvenile Corrections Center-St. Anthony and died “of apparent natural causes,” according to a news release from IDJC. The teen was taken to a Rexburg hospital via ambulance around 12:35 p.m. Sunday and later moved to an Idaho Falls hospital.

He was pronounced dead at around 8:40 a.m. Monday at the hospital. IDJC has not named the deceased.

The St. Anthony detention center has 128 beds and houses teens between the ages of 13 and 19 whose cases have been adjudicated.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

An autopsy is planned to confirm the cause of death.