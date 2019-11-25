Nine Idaho men arrested over the weekend in sting involving suspected child predators

Investigators executed an operation over the weekend that led to the arrests of multiple Treasure Valley men who law enforcement says were targeting children online.

The three-day operation resulted in the arrests of nine people, according to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office. Five face prosecution for state charges and four were federally charged and the suspects were booked into the Ada County Jail.

The men facing charges are:

“This operation took nine dangerous child predators off the streets,” said Eben Roberts, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Seattle, through a news release. “This operation’s success, and those like it, is a direct result of the strong partnership shared between HSI and local, state and federal law enforcement. HSI is committed to protecting children from those seeking to take advantage of their innocence.”

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children. The ICAC Unit’s website, ICACIdaho.org, is a resource for parents and children to learn about ways young people can stay safe in the digital world.