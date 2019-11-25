Crime

Police seek suspect in Treasure Valley convenience store in armed robbery early Monday

Police said early Monday they continue to search for the suspect who they believed robbed a convenience store in Nampa at gunpoint.

Around 12:25 a.m., an employee of a Stinker Store in the 200 block of Holly Street, reported the robbery, according to Nampa Police. The employee said the man brandished a firearm and demanded money from the register.

The suspect ran from the business, traveling south on Holly Street, with an undisclosed amount of cash and a carton of cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie with an orange Bronco logo and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Shea Phillips at 208-468-5617 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

Profile Image of Ruth Brown
Ruth Brown
Reporter Ruth Brown covers the criminal justice and correctional systems in Idaho. She focuses on breaking news, public safety and social justice. Prior to coming to the Idaho Statesman, she was a reporter at the Idaho Press-Tribune, the Bakersfield Californian and the Idaho Falls Post Register.
  Comments  