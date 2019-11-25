Police seek suspect in Treasure Valley convenience store in armed robbery early Monday

Police said early Monday they continue to search for the suspect who they believed robbed a convenience store in Nampa at gunpoint.

Around 12:25 a.m., an employee of a Stinker Store in the 200 block of Holly Street, reported the robbery, according to Nampa Police. The employee said the man brandished a firearm and demanded money from the register.

The suspect ran from the business, traveling south on Holly Street, with an undisclosed amount of cash and a carton of cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie with an orange Bronco logo and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Shea Phillips at 208-468-5617 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.