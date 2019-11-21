Meridian 18-year-old leads police on 100 mph chase through rural Idaho, sheriff says

An 18-year-old Meridian man led police on a chase through Payette and Canyon counties that reached speeds of 100 mph.

A Payette County Sheriff’s deputy recognized Michael Lowery around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and knew that he had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation in Canyon County.

The deputy attempted to stop Lowery on eastbound Interstate 84 at milepost 9. Lowery was driving a silver 2002 Pontiac, according to the Payette County Sheriff’s Office.

Lowery fled and Payette County deputies pursued his vehicle. At one point during the pursuit, Lowery’s speed reached 100 mph on Old Highway 30 in Canyon County.

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police took over the pursuit in Canyon County and eventually apprehended Lowery.

Lowery was arrested in Canyon County on suspicion of eluding a police officer and a probation violation. He remains in custody at the Canyon County jail.