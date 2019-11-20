15 West Side Loma gang members, based in Caldwell, indicted on meth charges

After a yearlong investigation, the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office indicted 15 members of the West Side Loma gang on drug trafficking and weapons charges.

U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced the indictments at a press conference Wednesday. Seven of the suspects are already incarcerated at the Canyon County jail or with the Idaho Department of Correction for unrelated crimes, but their drug charges stem from incidents that happened prior to their arrests. One suspect, Leno Esparza, remains at large.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said these indictments are not the end of the gang’s activity in his county. Authorities said they continue to work to curb gang activity in the state.

Here are the people who were charged:

Kristina Alvarado, 38, of Nampa; accused of distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Marvin Arredondo, 30, of Parma; accused of distribution of 5 grams or more of meth, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of an unregistered firearm.

Vanessa Campos, 31, of Caldwell; accused of two counts of distribution of 5 grams or more of meth.

Brooks Case, 32, of Star; accused of distribution of 5 grams or more of meth.

Javier Deluna, 29, of Nampa; accused of distribution of a mixture of a substance containing meth.

Alfredo Esparza, Jr., 48, of Nampa; accused of distribution of 5 grams or more of meth.

Leno Esparza, 28, of Nampa; accused of two counts of distribution of 5 grams or more of meth.

Elisa Mata, 34, of Nampa; accused of distribution of 50 grams or more of meth, two counts of distribution of 5 grams or more of meth.

Arturo Fuentes, 41, of Caldwell; accused of distribution of 50 grams or more of meth, three counts of distribution of 5 grams or more of meth.

Alex Ibarra, 21, of Homedale; accused of distribution of 50 grams or more of meth, three counts of distribution of 5 grams or more of meth.

Stephen Janoushek, 66, of Meridian; accused of distribution of 5 grams or more of meth.

Lorensa Muniz, 32, of Caldwell; accused of two counts of distribution of 5 grams or more of meth.

Miriam Murillo, 33, of Nampa; accused of distribution of 5 grams or more of meth.

Harley Ogburn, 27, of Nampa; accused of distribution of 5 grams or more of meth.

Breanna Stell, 28, of Parma; accused of distribution of 50 grams or more of a substance containing meth.

Alvarado, Case and Stell are already incarcerated at the Canyon County jail. Ibarra, Mata, Murillo and Ogburn are already in custody with the Idaho Department of Correction. The other suspects, aside from Esparza, were picked up earlier this week.

The investigation was led by the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force, which is made up of multiple law enforcement agencies in the state. The investigation started in October 2018 and ended last month, according to authorities.

All of the suspects’ cases still must be adjudicated.

Methamphetamine distribution charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million and at least three years of supervised release.

If convicted, defendants charged with distributing more than 5 grams of pure meth face a minimum term of five years and up to 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million, and a minimum of four years of supervised release.

Defendants charged with distributing more than 50 grams of pure meth face a minimum term of 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million, and a minimum of five years of supervised release.

The charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm are punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release.