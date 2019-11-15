Police searching for man after attempted sexual assault in Boise

Boise police officers say they are searching for a suspect in an attempted sexual assault that was reported Thursday night. The alleged incident occurred in the 2500 block of Sunrise Rim around 11 p.m., according to a Boise Police Department news release.

The suspect was described as a bald man about 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He had a goatee and a tear-drop tattoo near one eye.

The alleged victim did not know the man but had “a few brief interactions” with him, police said. She was able to get away from the man and call for help, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790. Anonymous tips are also accepted through Crime Stoppers by calling 343-2677, by visiting www.343COPS.com or on the “P3 Tips” app on smart phones.

