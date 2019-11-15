A 13-year-old boy brought a gun to school Wednesday, but made no threats, police say

A 13-year-old student at East Junior High School reportedly brought a gun to school on Wednesday, but did not make any threats, according to authorities.

In an email to parents on Thursday, the school district said “school administration investigated a report of a student bringing a gun to school yesterday. The student was immediately identified and the weapon was confiscated off-site and secured.”

Boise Police said Friday they learned early Thursday that a student may have brought a gun on Wednesday and the school resource officer quickly located and searched the student, who was not armed.

“After an investigation officers learned the student, a 13-year-old male, did bring a gun to school in his backpack on Wednesday,” according to BPD. “There is no evidence that the student made any threats with the gun or that the student ever removed the gun from the backpack at school on Wednesday.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Officers then located the gun Thursday at the student’s home and confiscated it for “safe keeping,” BPD said.

The investigation is ongoing and the student faces possible criminal charges in addition to school consequences.

The school district said in its email that the student faces possible legal and school consequences, per the Boise School District’s policy on weapons.

Police did not name the student, but said he did get the gun from his home.