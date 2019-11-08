Jurors find Caldwell man not guilty after lewd-conduct arrest over a year ago

A Canyon County jury on Thursday found a Caldwell man not guilty after he was arrested in November 2018 on accusations of attempted lewd conduct with a child younger than age 16.

Eduardo Arredondo Rivera, 27, was arrested last year, along with 10 other men, as part of an operation conducted by the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Third District Judge Andrea Courtney presided over the three-day trial, at which Arredondo Rivera was represented by attorney Alex Briggs.

The other 10 suspects arrested in the operation that led to Arredondo Rivera’s arrest have since been found guilty and sentenced in either state or federal court.

