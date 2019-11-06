Crime
Police search for bank robbery suspect in Downtown Boise. Have you seen him?
Boise police are searching for the suspect in a Downtown Boise bank robbery on Wednesday morning, but they advise caution.
The robbery occurred at around 11:20 a.m. at a bank at Front Street and Capitol Boulevard, according to a tweet from the Boise Police Department.
The suspect is described as a white male, 40 to 50 years old, and weighing 160 to 170 pounds. He was wearing a gray coat or hoodie, gray pants and a camouflage beanie. He also had a long white goatee, according to police.
The bank robbery suspect ran from the scene and headed north on Capitol Boulevard. Authorities did not name the bank.
Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790.
