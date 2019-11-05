Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle when crossing Myrtle Street, says Boise PD

The Boise Police Department reported that a 72-year-old Boise woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night and that the case remains under investigation.

The crash happened at around 6 p.m. between 2nd Street and Avenue A, near Julia Davis Park. Evidence showed that the woman was crossing Myrtle “outside of any crosswalk at the time of the collision,” according to a police news release.

The woman has not been identified; she was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old woman, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to BPD. Police did not name the motorist.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased woman pending notification of family, according to BPD.

No charges have been filed, police said.