Canyon County deputies arrest man in stabbing of Caldwell woman

Caldwell police say they have arrested a man who is suspected of stabbing a woman on Monday night.

On Monday, a woman around 30 years old was stabbed near the 300 Block of Elgin Street in Caldwell, according to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. She was transported to the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise and treated for serious injuries.

During their investigation of the incident, police said they honed in on Jose A. Banda. He was arrested by the Canyon County deputies on Thursday on an active warrant for attempted strangulation.

A later interview with Banda showed that he knew the victim, police said. On Wednesday, they charged him with aggravated battery in the stabbing as well as with being a persistent violator.

