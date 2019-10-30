East Idaho prosecutor seeks death penalty for suspect in Angie Dodge’s rape, murder

Bonneville County prosecutors filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty on Tuesday against Brian Dripps Sr., the Caldwell man arrested as a suspect in the 1996 cold case killing of an Idaho Falls woman.

Dripps was arrested in May after Idaho Falls Police found a DNA sample that matched evidence at the Idaho Falls murder scene of 18-year-old Angie Dodge.

Because Dripps has no major criminal history in Idaho, he largely avoided police for the last 20 years until his felony arrest this year. He faces a charge of first-degree murder and rape for Dodge’s death at her Idaho Falls apartment.

Bonneville County Prosecutor Danny Clark told the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday morning that he filed the notice of intent on Tuesday.

The unsolved rape and murder of 18-year-old Angie Dodge has been an ongoing case in Bonneville County for decades, even after police arrested Christopher Tapp, who spent 20 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. Tapp was exonerated in July after prosecutors dropped all convictions on the basis of innocence.

Dripps’ next court appearance is set for Nov. 4 in Bonneville County. He remains in jail without bond.