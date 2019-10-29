After warning from ATF bureau, Boise man pleads guilty to selling firearms illegally

A Boise man has pleaded guilty in federal court to selling firearms without a license.

William Richard Scheuch was arraigned on the charge in Boise on Tuesday. According to court records, in September 2015 a federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent met with Scheuch and issued him a warning notice for dealing firearms without a license. The agent also gave Scheuch a federal firearms application. Scheuch did not submit the application.

Following that warning, Scheuch allegedly sold firearms on at least four occasions between May 2016 and May 2017, including one sale in a Boise parking lot on Aug. 26, 2016. During that incident, Scheuch allegedly sold two semi-automatic rifles for $4,800 to an undercover agent.

Federal agents obtained a search warrant for Scheuch’s residence in May 2017 and seized more than 30 gun-part kits and firearms.

During an interview with federal agents, Scheuch admitted that he sold firearms online. He said he was unemployed and he made as much money selling firearms as he did when he was employed, according to the plea agreement. Schuech also told investigators that he thought it was legal to sell rebuilt machine guns as long as they were not fully automatic.

Dealing firearms without a license is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

Under Scheuch’s Rule 11 plea agreement, federal prosecutors have agreed to a prison sentence of one year and one day.

Scheuch’s sentencing date has not been set.