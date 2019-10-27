Police searching for suspect who reportedly stabbed 2 men in Southeast Boise

Boise police are looking for a man who reportedly stabbed two others late Saturday night, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

Police responded to a local hospital shortly after midnight on Sunday, two men were being treated for non-life threatening stab wounds. They were reportedly injured just before midnight in the 2100 block of Illinois Avenue in Southeast Boise.

According to police, the suspect did not know the two victims. He’s described as a black man who was wearing jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a red bandanna tied around his neck at the time of the altercation.

When officers arrived at the scene of the stabbing, they were unable to find the suspect. Boise Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating and asks anyone with information on the suspect or the incident to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790. Tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS, 343COPS.com or via the P3 mobile app.

