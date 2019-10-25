Crime

Man on the run after fleeing officers serving felony warrant, crashing into cars

Nampa Police are asking anyone with knowledge of Garrett A. Phelan’s whereabouts to contact them after he fled from officers trying to serve him a felony warrant.

Officers tried to serve Phelan, 23, a felony warrant around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release,. Phelan fled in a green Ford Expedition along Garrity Blvd., but he crashed that car into two occupied vehicles at Midland and Lake Lowell Avenue.

He then fled on foot. No injuries were reported from the crash.

Anyone with information on where Phelan is is asked to call the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2257 or Crim Stoppers at 208-343-2677.

Hayley Harding
Hayley covers local government for the Idaho Statesman with a primary focus on Boise. Previously, she worked for the Salisbury Daily Times, the Hartford Courant, the Denver Post and McClatchy’s D.C. bureau. Hayley graduated from Ohio University with degrees in journalism and political science.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.
