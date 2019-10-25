Man on the run after fleeing officers serving felony warrant, crashing into cars

Nampa Police are asking anyone with knowledge of Garrett A. Phelan’s whereabouts to contact them after he fled from officers trying to serve him a felony warrant.

Officers tried to serve Phelan, 23, a felony warrant around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release,. Phelan fled in a green Ford Expedition along Garrity Blvd., but he crashed that car into two occupied vehicles at Midland and Lake Lowell Avenue.

He then fled on foot. No injuries were reported from the crash.

Anyone with information on where Phelan is is asked to call the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2257 or Crim Stoppers at 208-343-2677.

