Nampa man accused of sexual abuse of a child; police believe he might have other victims

A grand jury indicted a 39-year-old Nampa man on suspicion of three felony sex crimes involving a child younger than 16.

The Nampa Police Department said in a news release that Jerecho Zahara was arrested Thursday, a year after police first received a report that a young female had been abused by Zahara.

Zahara is charged on suspicion of lewd conduct with a child younger than age 16 and two counts of sexual abuse of a child younger than 16. Police said Zahara knew the alleged victim.

The alleged abuse took place at a home in the 2600 block of Skyview Drive in Nampa.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police are concerned there might be other victims, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Davenport at 208-468-5623.