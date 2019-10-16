Boise police officer arrested Wednesday on rape accusation, booked into jail

SHARE COPY LINK

A Boise Police Department officer of 20 years was booked into the Ada County Jail on Wednesday on a felony rape accusation.

Eric M. Simunich, 43, was taken into custody by Ada County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the jail around noon. BPD verified that he has been suspended from duty and that the alleged crime occurred while he was off duty.

“Per Boise Police Department protocol, the officer has been suspended pending the conclusion of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation and a BPD internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident,” according to a news release from BPD.

The Idaho Statesman’s salary database created in May lists Simunich as a full-time employee making just over $36 an hour. He was hired in 2000.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Simunich will be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.