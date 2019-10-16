1 dead after high-speed police chase through southern Idaho and police shooting

Officers are seen behind crime scene tape at the end of a high-speed chase that took place along Interstate 84 and country roads at noontime on Oct. 15. Twin Falls Times-News

JEROME — Police released few details Tuesday evening of a multi-county police chase that reached high speeds, went the wrong direction on Interstate 84 at times and ended with a suspect dead.

Police declined to name the suspect, pending notification of next of kin.

During a press conference at the Idaho State Police District 4 headquarters in Jerome, Capt. David Neth stood with Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough and Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson, and gave a brief description of the incident but refused to answer questions about the incident.

Neth said that at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, an Ada County deputy to stop a vehicle on Interstate 84.

The suspect fled the traffic stop, and Ada County deputies discontinued the pursuit at that time.

An investigation showed the driver was a suspect in two kidnappings, Neth said. He was considered armed and dangerous, and a felony warrant had previously been issued for his arrest.

Elmore and Gooding County deputies, along with Idaho State Police officers, found the car on Interstate 84 at 11:34 a.m. Officers continued pursuit, often at high speeds, Neth said.

The suspect also drove the wrong way along the highway between Bliss and Wendell, Neth said. The pursuit continued with Gooding County deputies and Idaho State Police north of Wendell, where the suspect’s car became disabled.

The suspect then stole a pickup at gunpoint, and the pursuit continued, Neth said.

At some point, officers fired shots at the suspect.

The pursuit ended at a dairy near Wendell, where officers found the suspect incapacitated, Neth said.

Though life-saving measures were attempted, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers or other members of the public were harmed in the incident.

The Critical Incident Task Force will be handling the ongoing investigation, with Twin Falls Police being the lead agency, Neth said.

Police declined to answer questions about how the suspect died and did not release additional information about the kidnappings.

Neth encouraged witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to call Twin Falls Police at 208-735-7200.