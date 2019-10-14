Crime

Boise police investigate break-in, vandalism at Latter-day Saints church over weekend

Boise police officers responded early Sunday to a report of a burglary at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in the Vista Avenue neighborhood.

The church, located in the 3000 block of west Cherry Lane, reported that sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 5:48 a.m. Sunday, someone forced their way into the building by breaking a glass door, according to the Boise Police Department.

The suspect or suspects did further damage inside the building, including writing graffiti on a white board.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call police at 208-377-6790 or make an anonymous report by contacting Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for mobile devices.

Profile Image of Ruth Brown
Ruth Brown
Reporter Ruth Brown covers the criminal justice and correctional systems in Idaho. She focuses on breaking news, public safety and social justice. Prior to coming to the Idaho Statesman, she was a reporter at the Idaho Press-Tribune, the Bakersfield Californian and the Idaho Falls Post Register.
