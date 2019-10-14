Boise police investigate break-in, vandalism at Latter-day Saints church over weekend

SHARE COPY LINK

Boise police officers responded early Sunday to a report of a burglary at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in the Vista Avenue neighborhood.

The church, located in the 3000 block of west Cherry Lane, reported that sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 5:48 a.m. Sunday, someone forced their way into the building by breaking a glass door, according to the Boise Police Department.

The suspect or suspects did further damage inside the building, including writing graffiti on a white board.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call police at 208-377-6790 or make an anonymous report by contacting Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for mobile devices.

