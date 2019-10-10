Boise police searching for armed robbery suspect who fled with victim’s wallet

SHARE COPY LINK

Boise police are looking for a man they believe committed an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.

Police are looking for 31-year-old Elijah Black. Around 5 p.m. Thursday, Black reportedly forced his way into the home of someone he knows in the 1400 block of Liberty Street. Black allegedly struggled with the victim and left with the individual’s wallet. Officers searched the area but did not locate Black.

Police described Black as a light-skinned black man who is about 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants Thursday evening.

Anyone with information on Black’s whereabouts should contact the Ada County non-emergency dispatch line at 208-377-6790.