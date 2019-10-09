Police urge caution after scammers use a Boise PD number to call people, demand money

SHARE COPY LINK

Boise Police warned Wednesday morning that a scammer is using the department’s phone number to make fraudulent phone calls to unsuspecting people.

BPD says someone has obtained their number, 208-570-6000, to call people around the country for scams. The caller will make accusations to people who answer the phone, such as claims that their grandchild is in jail or that there is a warrant out for their arrest.

In a Tweet, BPD said “BPD officers will never call and threaten arrest or demand payment for warrants, etc. We will also never demand or accept gift cards as payments (common scam attempt). If you receive this fraudulent call, hang up immediately.”

The phone number, 208-570-6000, is the Boise Police Department’s actual phone number for the records department. If anyone receives a suspicious call from the number, they should hang up and call back. When residents call back, the phone will be answered by an actual BPD employee.

