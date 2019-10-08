Boise police investigate report of hit-and-run crash that injured teenage bicyclist

Boise police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist Monday. kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

Police are looking for the driver of a silver or gray Subaru that was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a teenage bicyclist in Boise’s North End Monday morning.

The bicyclist’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to information provided by Boise police to the Statesman Tuesday. He separated his shoulder and hurt his arm, knee and hands, according to a Facebook post by his mother.

The FB post, which has been shared 852 times, says the bicyclist was on his way to classes at Boise State University when the crash occurred.

Just after 11 a.m. Monday, police were notified about a hit-and-run crash in the intersection of 19th and Heron streets.

The teen was riding a bicycle south on 19th Street. He was struck by a westbound car that went through a stop sign, the reporting party told police.

The teen’s bicycle was heavily damaged, possibly totaled, his mother said on Facebook. The driver’s side door of the vehicle involved is believed to have some damage.

Anyone with information about the crash, or the car involved, is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 208-343-2677, go online to www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip by phone using the “P3 Tips” app.