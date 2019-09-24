Amber Alert suspect charged for alleged sexual battery of a juvenile, says Boise PD

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

The 24-year-old man wanted after an Amber Alert was issued for a girl in Mountain Home has since been charged with a sex crime in Ada County, according to Boise Police.

Police arrested Erick Miramontes Anaya, of Boise, on Monday morning on suspicion of felony sexual battery of a child, ages 16 or 17. He remains in custody at the Ada County Jail.

The warrant was issued by Ada County prosecutors after an investigation that began on June 30, according to Boise PD.

It was June 30 when Mountain Home Police were investigating a missing teenager who had a developmental delay and it resulted in an Amber Alert. Information was relayed to Ada County dispatch and dispatch sent Boise Police officers to check on a subject on the 1200 block of S. Michigan Ave in Boise.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Boise Police made contact with Miramontes Anaya at the home and also found the girl that was a subject in the Amber Alert.

Officers ensured the safety of the teenager and began an investigation. The investigation was then routed to the Ada County Prosecutors for review of charges.