A rollover crash on eastbound I-84 led to traffic backups, according to dispatchers

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A rollover crash on Interstate 84 this morning caused traffic delays during rush-hour traffic near the Overland Road exit in eastbound lanes.

Ada County dispatch confirmed the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. Monday and no injuries have been reported. Officers were still on scene at 9 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.