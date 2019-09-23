Crime
A rollover crash on eastbound I-84 led to traffic backups, according to dispatchers
A rollover crash on Interstate 84 this morning caused traffic delays during rush-hour traffic near the Overland Road exit in eastbound lanes.
Ada County dispatch confirmed the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. Monday and no injuries have been reported. Officers were still on scene at 9 a.m.
This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.
