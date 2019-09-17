Boise man charged with manufacturing controlled substance after marijuana crop found

A Boise man was arrested Monday and charged with manufacturing of a controlled substance after authorities seized marijuana plants on his property in Boise County.

According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, Gerald Dean Uehlin, 68, was charged in Boise County and was arraigned at the Idaho City Courthouse for allegedly manufacturing a controlled substance by “growing, propagating or possessing marijuana plants.”

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that the search warrants were served in the Clear Creek area and that a “marijuana grow” was found, leading to the seizure of the plants.

Uehlin was released on his own recognizance and is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 30 at 11 a.m.